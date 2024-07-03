Himachal bypolls a result of CM’s dictatorship, says Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur in the state assembly said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should explain why bypolls to three assembly seats are being held now as they are a result of his “dictatorship”. Himachal assembly leader of Opposition campaigning in Dehra. (HT)

The leader, who was canvassing for Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Dehra candidate Hoshyar Singh, posed further questions to the CM: “Why did he create circumstances that forced MLAs from his own party to revolt? Why were independent MLAs compelled to support the government repeatedlRy, and why were the public welfare projects of independent MLAs put on hold? Why were thousands of institutions closed? Why were the hospitals and schools opened in Dehra during the BJP government de-notified?”

Jai Ram said the CM demanded “unconditional support” from the independent MLAs, who faced his wrath when they decided to not support an “outsider” in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The leader of the Opposition, “The public knows everything. Hoshyar Singh has never worked to take credit but to provide facilities. He is doing the same even today. The people of Dehra are with their son of the soil. This time Hoshyar Singh will break his old records of victory.”

Ashish Sharma a contractor, not public servant: Sukhu

Sukhu, meanwhile, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former independent legislator and BJP’s Hamirpur bypoll candidate Ashish Sharma, saying he was a contractor and not a public servant.

Sukhu who was canvassing for Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma in Hamirpur, said, “While being an MLA, he kept asking for tenders from me and told people that the CM was not working. The former MLA is a greedy and arrogant person and his intentions are not good.”

He accused Sharma of conspiring to topple the government, adding, “We have proof of this, a case has been registered against him, Ashish Sharma was also the main mastermind in Operation Lotus. As the investigation progresses, many revelations will be made.”

“The Congress high command made a CM from lower Himachal for the first time in 75 years, that too from Hamirpur, but the three former MLAs of the district, greedy for power, did not like this. I did not leave any stone unturned in the work of Hamirpur, despite this, the three sell-out MLAs stabbed the people of Hamirpur and the Congress government in the back,” the CM added.