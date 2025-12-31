Himachal cabinet clears separate CBSE sub-cadres for 100 govt schools set to be affiliated to CBSE

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet-led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday approved the creation of separate sub-cadre for 100 government schools that will be affiliated to the CBSE, and sanctioned 400 posts of English and Maths teachers. The cabinet also approved the creation of a dedicated sub-cadre for CBSE schools with defined recruitment, training, tenure and performance evaluation norms in these schools. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during cabinet meeting in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The state government has decided to introduce the CBSE curriculum in 100 government schools from March 2026.

The state government also gave nod to ₹100 crore for the education department to meet all CBSE parameters and has directed it to address any deficiencies in the schools so that the classes can begin in March 2026.

Giving details of the cabinet decisions, state industry minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said, “Separate staff will be hired in these schools. Their educational qualifications have also been determined. One watchman position has been approved in each of these CBSE schools. Approval has also been given for three multi-task workers in these schools.”

Chauhan said the cabinet has also amended the chief minister’s Sukhashray Yojana. He added that children whose parents are more than 70% disability will also receive the benefits of the scheme. Children, who have lost their father, or whose mothers have left them will also be verified by the SDM’s committee, and upon the SDM’s recommendation, these children will be included in the scheme.

It decided to include children enrolled and studying in Tong-Len School, Dharamshala and children of disabled parents either both or single surviving parent with disability of 70 percent or more under the ambit of Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojna

The cabinet also approved re-allocation of equity power share in SJVNL projects (Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur Hydro Power Station) to the government of Himachal for further sale through directorate of energy, Himachal.

The cabinet gave its approval to provide employment to 28 incumbent on compassionate ground in Education Department.

Approval was accorded to establish University of Multidisciplinary Institute of Innovation, Skill, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Research (MIISTER) at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on public-private partnership mode to promote digitally skilled and entrepreneurial workforce.

The cabinet nod to the proposal to amend the Himachal Pradesh Land Preservation Act, 1978, to regulate the felling of chir trees which have dried due to natural calamities, disease or insect attack etc. with approval of competent authority.

Approval was given to revise the Rajiv Gandhi Laghu Dukandar Sukh Kalyan Yojna-Shahri under which business loan upto ₹2 lakh availed by small shopkeepers declared as non-performing assets by banks.

Boost to health sector

Apart from this, the state cabinet has decided to fill up 53 posts of assistant professors and 121 posts of different categories in all the medical colleges of the state. The cabinet also gave its approval to create 600 posts of assistant staff nurses through HP Rajya Chayan Aayog Hamirpur under assistant staff nursing policy. It also gave a nod to pay incentive of 20% on basic pay for the faculty doctors who have acquired qualification of Doctorate of Medicine (DoM) and Master of Chirurgiae (Mch).

The project proposal for resilient livelihoods, Sustainable Small Ruminant and Empowered Himalayan Shepherds under Pastoralists Employment in Himalayan Ecosystems for Livelihoods (PEHEL) also received a cabinet’s nod.

Milkfed get shot in the arm

It decided to set up milk processing plants at Nahan, Nalagarh, Mohal and Rohru; milk chilling centre at Jalari in Hamirpur district; bulk milk cooler at Jhalera, district Una and similar infrastructure at Karsog and Pangi by MILKFED and National Dairy Development Board.

The government also gave approval to fill up 40 vacant posts of job trainees, junior engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Vibhag along with fill up 10 posts of block development officer in rural development dept through direct recruitment. Cabinet nodded to providing employment to 28 incumbent on compassionate ground in education department and shifting of headquarter of Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes from Shimla to Dharamshala.

It also approved to set up drug de-addiction Centre at Malot, Indora in district Kangra.