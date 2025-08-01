Himachal cabinet nod to financial assistance in the form of rent to disaster-hit families

The state cabinet on Thursday granted ex-post facto approval for providing financial assistance in the form of rent support for affected families residing in relief camps. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during cabinet meeting in Shimla on Thursday. (Sourced)

The decision was taken during Day 4 of cabinet meetings being held under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and aims to held the people affected by the widespread devastation caused by torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

As per the decision, the families will receive rent assistance through direct benefit transfer (DBT) at the rate of ₹5,000 per month in rural areas and ₹10,000 per month in urban areas for a maximum period of six months.

As per the state emergency operation centre (SEOC), state has recorded 170 deaths, with 94 attributed to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocution, and 76 due to road mishaps, since the onset of monsoon--June 20. Over 400 houses have also been damaged. Mandi witnessed maximum damage owing to torrential rains.

Nod to introduce OBC reservation in urban body polls

The state cabinet also decided to introduce OBC reservation in the upcoming Urban Local Bodies elections. To facilitate this, it also approved the constitution of a Backward Classes Commission to compile accurate data on the population of Backward Classes before finalising the reservation roster.

Optimum use of un-utilised vacant government buildings

The cabinet also decided to approve the recommendations of a sub-committee formed under chairmanship of technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani to suggest optimum use of un-utilised vacant government buildings. The committee recommended to use all vacant government buildings in phased manner. It was also recommended to designate a nodal agency for providing space to the government departments, boards and corporations who require the same for setting up their offices.

The cabinet also gave nod for the auction of 10 minor mineral quarries in district Kangra and the re-auction of 11 such quarries in district Bilaspur. This is expected to generate revenue of ₹18.82 crore for the state exchequer, in addition to creating direct and indirect employment opportunities and helping curb illegal mining.

Establishment of tourism investment promotion council

It approved the establishment of Tourism Investment Promotion Council under the chairmanship of the chief minister to entertain the projects entailing investment of more than 50 crore each. The council will process the cases within a period of 30 days.

To check illegal activities at manufacturing units, the cabinet decided to post two home guards each at distilleries, bottling, and brewery plants. It also approved the posting of a state taxes and excise officer at each such plant, with mandatory rotation within the same district after a prescribed period.

It decided to launch Phase-II of the Himachal Pradesh Sadbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, for a period of three months from September 1, aiming to resolve approximately 30,000 pending cases. The scheme will also cover cases related to State Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products up to the financial year 2020–21. The cabinet also approved a one-time legacy policy to regularise unregistered construction equipment vehicles.

Other decisions

The cabinet has also okayed one-time relaxation of two years in the upper age limit for aspirants appearing for the competitive examination for TGT and JBT posts. One seat per course in all government institutions besides the government aided and private technical institutions has been given nod to. To strengthen healthcare services in remote and tribal regions, it also approved the engagement of 290 additional ASHA workers, ensuring better access to essential health services in these areas. The cabinet also gave its nod to start the operation of lotteries in the state.

The cabinet approved purchase of a new Mercedes-Benz car for the governor at a cost of ₹92 lakh. Giving information about the cabinet decisions, industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the current Mercedes being used by the Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is more than six year old.

Box: Monsoon session likely from August 18

The monsoon session of state legislative assembly is likely to be held from August 18. The cabinet recommended the governor to convene the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from August 18 to September 2, 2025.

Legalising lottery not in state’s interest: Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, on Thursday lashed out at Sukhu government for legalising lottery. Jai Ram said, “As a conclusion of the four-day cabinet meeting, the so-called reformist Sukhu government has legalised the lottery. Earlier, the lottery had been banned. Many families were devastated due to it—homes were auctioned off, and some people were driven to commit suicide. Now the government wants to bring back that dark era”.

“In the name of a self-reliant Himachal, the government is giving legal recognition to cannabis cultivation. It is allowing liquor sales wherever it pleases while shutting down schools and colleges. And now, going even further, it has legaliaed the lottery—so the government can even wipe out people’s savings. This policy is not in the interest of the state, and the Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns it.”