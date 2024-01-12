Himachal Cabinet nod to HP Film Policy - 2024, filling of vacant posts in govt depts

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led cabinet on Friday gave its approval to Himachal Pradesh Film Policy - 2024 to promote and facilitate the filmmakers in the state. Himachal CM during the cabinet meeting held on Friday. (HT Photo)

The cabinet also approved to engage “annual period-based guest teachers” in the departments of elementary and higher education to promote the educational standards in the state, was also given a nod to.

The Cabinet also decided to fill up 40 posts of junior engineers (civil) and 25 posts of junior technicians (work inspectors) in the public works department, 20 posts of work inspectors in Jal Shakti Vibhag, 7 posts of different categories in the revenue training institute Joginder Nagar Mandi district and five posts of different categories in Sainik Welfare Department.

Cabinet approved to upgrading 50-bedded civil hospital, Sujanpur, in Hamirpur district to 100-bedded civil hospital along with creation and filling up 35 posts of different categories.

The Cabinet also decided to increase the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years and carry out necessary amendments for the same.

It also decided to give its nod to sign the MoU for consultancy services from the National Dairy Development Board for the establishment of an automated 1.50 lakh litre per day (LLDP), expandable up to 3 LLPD, milk processing plant with value-added products at Dharwag in district Kangra.

It also gave its in-principle approval to the draft of ‘Mukhyamantri Vidhva Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna-2023’ to provide ₹1.50 lakh financial assistance for the construction of the house of widows and single women.

The Cabinet gave its approval to restructure the state taxes and excise department by creating two separate wings.

The Cabinet gave its approval to extend 3rd phase of the Himachal Pradesh Sadbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2023 from January 1, 2024, to March, 31, 2024, to settle pending assessment cases and arrears that were under litigation or were yet to be assessed under the Acts subsumed under GST.

Approval was accorded to the development, operation, and maintenance of the ropeway from Nature Park Mohal to Bijli Mahadev Temple in Kullu district and the profit would be shared by the Union and state governments in 50-50 ratio.

The decision was taken to give relaxation of six months in age to children seeking admission in Class 1 in primary schools of the state.

The cabinet decided to grant maternity leave for 180 days under the Maternity Benefit Act, of 1962 to the female cook -cum-helper with less than two surviving children in the department of education.

Industries and parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, education minister Rohit Thakur and PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh remained absent for the meeting.

Earlier, CM had taken away Ayush from Harshwardhan Chauhan and sports and youth affairs from Vikramaditya Singh which was later allocated to Yadvinder Goma who was inducted in the ministry a month ago. Besides technical education department held by education minister Rohit Thakur was allocated to Rajesh Dharamani.

Thakur and Chauhan were away from Shimla, while no specific reason was ascribed for Vikramaditya Singh’s absence.