Himachal cabinet nod to special relief package for disaster-affected families

The state cabinet on Monday approved special relief package for the disaster affected families across the state. The decision was taken during a Day 1 of four days cabinet meetings held under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with cabinet ministers during a meeting in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sukhu said, “It is a living example of system change. The foundation of self-reliant Himachal will be further strengthened through these meetings. Detailed discussion of various agendas will be done in these meetings.”

After the meeting, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi informed the media that there was a detailed discussion about the recent disaster and the state and has approved a special relief package for the areas declared disaster-affected by the state government.

It was decided in the meeting that financial assistance of ₹7 lakh will be given for completely destroyed houses, while ₹1 lakh will be given for damaged shops and partially damaged houses. Tenants will be given assistance of ₹50 thousand for the destroyed goods. The government will give ₹10 thousand per bigha on completely destroyed agricultural land.

The relief amount has also been increased for the loss of crops. Earlier this amount was ₹2000, which has now been increased to ₹3000. Financial assistance of ₹55 thousand will be given on the death of big animals like cow and buffalo, while for sheep and goats it will be ₹9,000.

In a first in the state, the state cabinet has also granted approval to pre-mature release of 15 prisoners as per the recommendations of state sentence review board with the condition to ensure their post release conduct.

It cabinet condemned the misbehaviour towards the revenue minister and the disrespect shown to the national flag by some anti-social elements during his recent visit to Seraj assembly constituency in Mandi district.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “BJP did not take any concrete steps to get help from the Centre. Their thinking is narrow. The state government is committed to help every needy without any discrimination.”

Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna approved

The Cabinet approved the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojna, aimed at strengthening forest conservation and development through a community-driven approach. Under this initiative, community-based organisations such as mahila mandals, yuvak mandals, self-help groups and other registered community groups will be actively involved in forest conservation and development activities. Each participating organisation will be eligible to receive up to ₹1.20 lakh per hectare for plantation efforts.

Centre should give permission to build houses on forest land: Sukhu

CM Sukhu said that BJP leaders should also join the state government in requesting the Centre to allow disaster affected families to build houses on forest land. “BJP leaders should also raise the issue of permission to build houses on forest land with the Centre, because many people’s land has been washed away in the disaster and there is no place left to build houses. The state government is repeatedly asking the Centre for permission to build houses on forest land.”

Better late than never: Sukhu

Taking a jibe at BJP leaders and MPs meeting the Union ministers, for relief funds, under the leadership for BJP National President JP Nadda, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said, “Better late than never. Our government itself is ready to seek special assistance for Himachal from the Center under the leadership of JP Nadda”.

CM raises objection to guv’s ‘Himachal will become Udta Punjab’ statement

CM Sukhu on Monday took strong exception to the recent remarks of governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on drug menace in the state and said that it does not behove a person holding a constitutional office to make such statements.

During recent interaction with media on July 24 governor Shukla had expressed dissatisfaction over lack of government rehabilitation centres while questioning political will to fight the menace. “There is only one Red Cross-run drug rehabilitation centre in Kullu. We have been hearing about identification of land for setting up a centre in Sirmaur but nothing is moving on ground. This shows the seriousness of the government.” He had warned that if prompt action is not taken, Himachal would become “Udta Punjab” in the next five years.

The CM said that the state government is continuously taking action against drug addiction and many strict steps have been taken. He added de-addiction centres are being opened in the state.