Himachal cabinet okays filling up of 4,200 posts in 4 departments

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved filling up of over 4,200 posts of various categories in electricity, revenue, health and panchayati raj departments on Monday. The meeting, presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved the engagement of 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited to overcome the acute shortage of field staff and ensure quality services to consumers. It decided to fill up 1,000 posts of T/Mates (entry-level technical position). Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Shimla on Monday.

The cabinet also gave its approval to fill 645 posts of patwaris on trainee basis under the state cadre. Additionally, it gave the nod to engage 300 job trainees in gram panchayats to build a pool of trained manpower for panchayati raj Institutions through training, exposure and assistance on a fixed monthly stipend, a statement issued here said.

To further strengthen healthcare services, the Cabinet decided to engage 200 medical officers as trainees in the health department and also sanctioned filling up of 400 posts of staff nurses as trainees in various medical colleges.

It approved to create and fill up 38 posts of assistant professors in cardiology, neurology, urology and gastroenterology in the medical colleges besides creation of 25 posts of steno-typists in the Himachal Pradesh secretariat.

Further, it approved filling of requisite posts of different categories for police stations at Parwanoo and Dharampur in Solan district to strengthen policing on national highway.

Approval was also given for the restructuring of the department of environment, science, technology and climate change to streamline its functioning, along-with the creation and filling of five new posts of different categories.

The cabinet approved to withdraw the notification issued on September 6 concerning higher grade pay following which about 14,000 employees would have suffered loss of between ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 per month after re-fixation of the revised pay scale and the notification was held in abeyance on September 8 after the employees expressed their resentment.

It also approved the affiliation of 100 government schools with the CBSE from the next academic session.

It agreed to the launch of the ‘Chief Minister Start-Up Scheme in the Hospitality Industry’ to promote self-employment opportunities for bonafide Himachalis in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The scheme aims to provide financial relief on loans taken for establishing new homestays as well as for upgrading existing ones. Under the scheme, an interest subsidy of 3% in urban areas, 4% in rural areas and 5% in tribal areas will be provided across the state, the statement said.

The cabinet approved establishing 28 dialysis centres in ‘Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans’ of nine districts, and an amendment to the existing provisions to allow 10% of the total Local Area Development Fund (LADF) annually to be utilised for providing financial assistance to kids.

Further, it allowed amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2024, granting time to candidates of other backward classes, economically weaker sections and below poverty line who do not possess valid certificates at the time of application, subject to submission of undertakings.

The cabinet approved model by-laws for regulating construction in villages, particularly in light of the devastation caused during recent monsoon seasons.