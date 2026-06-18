Himachal CM announces ₹1 crore for indoor stadium

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced ₹1 crore for the construction of an indoor stadium at Maharana Pratap International Public School, Pathiar, while paying rich tributes to Maharana Pratap, whom he described as an enduring symbol of sacrifice, self-respect, freedom and patriotism. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at an event in Kangra.

Addressing a function organised to mark the 487th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap at Dharamgiri Pathiar in Kangra district, the CM said the legendary ruler was not only a fearless warrior but also a visionary leader who upheld his principles in the face of adversity. Referring to the Battle of Haldighati, he said it continues to symbolise courage, sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to freedom and honour.

He said the state government was committed to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and prosperous through good governance, rural development, quality education, skill enhancement and environmental conservation.

The CM said the government was steadfastly working to safeguard the interests of the state and strengthen its economy.

Bus charging depot inaugurated

CM Sukhu inaugurated the redeveloped Fountain Chowk at Kotwali Bazaar, constructed by Dharamshala Smart City Limited at a cost of ₹70 lakh, and dedicated a two-storey e-bus charging depot and maintenance centre built at the old HRTC workshop premises at a cost of ₹11.90 crore.