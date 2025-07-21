Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Himachal CM, deputy CM condoles demise of Subedar Sanjay Kumar

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 06:52 am IST

मुख्यमंत्री सुखविंदर सिंह सुक्खू और उपमुख्यमंत्री मुकेश अग्निहोत्री ने गुवाहाटी में ड्यूटी पर दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया।

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the demise of Subedar Sanjay Kumar of the Artillery Regiment, who passed away while on duty in Guwahati, due to sudden cardiac arrest. He was a resident of Sunehat, Dehra of Kangra district.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
The CM said that the untimely death of a soldier is an irreparable loss. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and said that state government stands firmly with the family in this hour of grief.

The deputy CM conveyed his condolences and said that the state government stands firmly with the family during this difficult time.

