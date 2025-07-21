Himachal CM, deputy CM condoles demise of Subedar Sanjay Kumar

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the demise of Subedar Sanjay Kumar of the Artillery Regiment, who passed away while on duty in Guwahati, due to sudden cardiac arrest. He was a resident of Sunehat, Dehra of Kangra district. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The CM said that the untimely death of a soldier is an irreparable loss. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and said that state government stands firmly with the family in this hour of grief.

The deputy CM conveyed his condolences and said that the state government stands firmly with the family during this difficult time.