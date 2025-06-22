Himachal CM directs officials to serve notice against developers for delay in hydro project

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the energy department to issue cancellation notice to non-serious hydro power developers, whose projects have remained stalled for years. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

He was presiding over a high level meeting of power department on Saturday. He said that undue delay in the project execution are causing significant losses to the state exchequer. Hydro power is the mainstay in the state’s economy and the state government is committed to ensuring that the benefits reach to the people of the state.

In a major decision, the state government has decided to take back 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 66 MW Dhaulasidh projects previously allotted to SJVNL. He said that the state government will not move ahead on the upcoming projects like Kishau and Renuka Dam unless the neighbouring states provide to settle the long concrete assurances pending arrears of Bhakra Beas Management Board.

During the meeting, the CM was informed that BBMB has identified 4,403 MW capacity of power on Bhakra Dam and 8,700 MW capacity on Kol Dam for establishing pump storage projects. He directed the department to take lead in this direction and move forward immediately so that the people of the state reap maximum benefits from these projects.

Sukhu instructed the HPSEBL to complete the commissioning of Kaza solar power project by August, 2025 and to expedite the one MW solar power project with battery backup at Dhanwas in the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district. This project is expected to be completed by December, 2025, and will guarantee uninterrupted power supply to the 19 gram panchayats of the valley even during heavy snowfall.

The chief minister also reviewed the progress of the “green panchayat scheme” and directed to speed up the project.