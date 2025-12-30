Himachal CM directs to constitute new panel tore-look into IGMC incident

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed to form a new committee to re-look into the IGMC incident. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

The decision was taken during a meeting of state health department. He said that the government will ensure adequate security to doctors and other staff but inappropriate behaviour with patients will not be tolerated. He instructed to introduce mandatory human behaviour and man management courses for the doctors to uphold the ethics of the profession.

He further said that the government would act strictly in accordance with the panel’s recommendations. “Our government has not come to ruin anyone’s career. The doctor concerned has shown remorse for his mistake. We will follow due procedure and take a compassionate and fair decision,” Sukhu assured.

“Doctors are part of our family. I spoke to senior doctors and asked them to rejoin duty and I am happy that they have done so,” he said.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the CM’s meeting with the government doctors who went on a state-wide strike demanding revocation of termination of services of the doctor involved in a brawl with a patient at IGMC, Shimla. Following the meeting, the doctors had withdrawn strike.

The doctors proceeded on strike from Thursday seeking revocation of the termination of services of Dr Raghav Nirula, a senior resident in the department of pulmonary medicine at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, after a video showing him in a physical altercation with a patient went viral. The incident, which occurred on December 22, involved Dr Nirula and 36-year-old Arjun Pawar from Chopal. In addition to his dismissal, the Shimla police have registered an FIR against the doctor at the Shimla Sadar police station under Sections 125(a), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sukhu said that the State Government is contemplating to introduce numbers in the ACR of doctors for their good behaviour with the patients. He said that if any patients or attendants misbehave with the doctors he should report to the seniors. He said that the state government is filling up the vacant posts of doctors and para medical staff so that they can discharge their duties without any hassle.

The CM said that the state government is also mulling to offer incentives to the highly qualified doctors so that more specialists were attracted to the public medical sector.