Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
Himachal CM flags off home-based Palliative Care vehicle

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 01, 2025 10:30 PM IST

This team includes a doctor trained in palliative care, a sociologist, and a nurse would provide compassionate care as part of the pain and palliative cell established under the department of radiotherapy and oncology at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) Shimla

With an aim to deliver home-based palliative care to cancer patients and other terminally ill individuals who are unable to visit hospitals, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off a vehicle carrying a dedicated team of medical professionals on Wednesday.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off home based palliative care vehicle in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off home based palliative care vehicle in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

This team includes a doctor trained in palliative care, a sociologist, and a nurse would provide compassionate care as part of the pain and palliative cell established under the department of radiotherapy and oncology at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) Shimla. This initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Cipla Foundation and CanSupport India.

The CM said that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to providing accessible and compassionate healthcare. He said that the team would work in close consultation with physicians at IGMC Shimla to address the medical needs of patients.

Sukhu said that medicines and dressing kits would be provided to patients free of cost under this initiative. Initially the service would cater to patients residing within a 40-km radius of IGMC, Shimla. He said that this initiative was a significant step forward in providing specialized care for terminally ill patients and providing them essential support within the comfort of their homes.

