Himachal CM inaugurates first residential school for specially abled children in Himachal

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government is planning to introduce a comprehensive scheme for specially abled children in the next state budget. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating the first residential school for specially abled children in Hiranagar in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

Sukhu was in Shimla district’s Hiranagar area to inaugurate the first residential school for specially abled children. Constructed at a cost of ₹6.67 crore, the school caters to children aged 6 to 18 years and would offer state-of-the-art facilities to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said this school was the first of its kind in Himachal Pradesh and will provide free quality education along with vocational training and free accommodation facilities for the students.

The school comprises 16 modern classrooms, including a computer lab, music room and a multipurpose hall. The hostel block accommodates 50 children and includes a medical room as well as residential quarters for the staff

Sukhu said the present state government was working with utmost dedication and commitment for the welfare of children. He said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to legislate for the care and education of destitute children. Through the “Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana”, the government has adopted these children as “Children of the State”, and bearing not only their education expenses but also providing them ₹4,000 monthly as pocket money. Over the past two years, the government has extended financial benefits worth ₹38.50 crore under this scheme.

The CM further said the state government was focusing on the social security of weaker sections and for their betterment the government was establishing a Centre of Excellence at Kandaghat in Solan district which would provide higher education opportunities to 9,000 specially abled. The centre was expected to be completed within two years.

Health and family welfare minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said the state government was providing a monthly allowance of ₹1,150 to ₹1,700 to specially abled individuals of the state.

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh assured that the government would ensure the school was well equipped with smart classrooms and appropriate furniture to meet the needs of the children.

Sukhu inaugurates regulated market in Shimla’s Totu

CM Sukhu also inaugurated a regulated market at Totu in Shimla district constructed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore on Monday.

The facility includes eight shops, an auction platform, a 20-bed dormitory for farmers, a spacious hall for public events and other essential amenities.

He said the government was working to fulfil its guarantees in a phased manner and creating robust education and healthcare infrastructure within three years.

To ensure fair prices to the farmers for their produce the state government was establishing regulated markets in various areas of the state, the CM said.

The CM announced the opening of a Block Medical Office (BMO) in Totu, along with the deployment of sufficient doctors and assured ₹2 crore for the construction of the Badaheri-Shilli-Hiranagar road.