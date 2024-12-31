Menu Explore
Himachal CM launches ‘Har Din Sehat’ campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 31, 2024 11:27 PM IST

Students of IGMC Shimla and Sister Nivedita Nursing College will organise health talks at various locations to raise awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle

To promote a culture of health consciousness and disease prevention among the people of Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the “Har Din Sehat” campaign from Oakover, Shimla, on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasised that the campaign’s objectives include preventing diseases, increasing awareness about government health facilities, and encouraging effective utilization of government health services and schemes. (HT File)

Under this campaign, students of IGMC Shimla and Sister Nivedita Nursing College will organise health talks at various locations to raise awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle. These activities will be conducted in different wards and OPDs of IGMC Shimla as well as public places under the Shimla municipal corporation.

The CM emphasised that the campaign’s objectives include preventing diseases, increasing awareness about government health facilities, and encouraging effective utilization of government health services and schemes.

He further stated that this initiative is envisioned as a long-term effort to make health awareness a part of daily life and to transform Himachal Pradesh into a healthier and more conscious society. The campaign is a significant step toward improving public health in the state through a sustainable and inclusive approach.

