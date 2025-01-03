Himachal CM launches online platform for SHG products, flags off seven food vans

To empower women in Self Help Groups (SHG), chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off seven food vans specially designed to offer SHG women new avenues for income generation. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagging of seven food vans on Friday. (HT Photo)

On the occasion, CM Sukhu also launched the official e-commerce website, himira.co.in developed by the rural development department to promote the products of more than 3,50,000 rural women associated with 44,000 SHGs across the state on Friday.

The website aims to provide a global platform for SHG products, enabling these rural artisans and entrepreneurs to expand their reach and increase their income through online sales, said Sukhu.

Sukhu stated that Him-Era was a symbol of transformation and will be further improved in the coming times. He emphasised that all self-help groups must ensure the quality of their products to reap maximum benefits. “I am gifting Him-Era products to Union ministers and other dignitaries,” he added.

The CM said that the present state government was formulating policies that align with the culture and environment of Himachal Pradesh. Specific measures have been introduced to empower women, including reserving 30% of police constable posts for women, raising the minimum legal marriage age for girls from 18 to 21 years and providing loans to women to ensure funds reach rural households. He said that a scheme was underway to involve women’s and youth groups in forest plantation and preservation, for which they would be compensated.

He criticised the previous BJP government for introducing schemes in its last six months that shattered the economy of the State. He claimed that freebies worth ₹5,000 crore were distributed, even to wealthy individuals, for electoral gains.

Speaking on the occasion, rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh said that the Shimla municipal corporation has allocated land near the lift for NRLM, where each district of the state would have a shop. Additionally, exhibitions and fairs were being organised on a regular basis to provide a platform for self-help groups to showcase and sell their products. He added that the food vans distributed to self-help groups would be operated and managed by women.