Himachal CM Sukhu: Chalk out plan to provide housing to slum dwellers

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the officers to come up with a concrete plan to provide proper housing to slum dwellers, particularly in Shimla town, so that they can live in a better and hygienic environment by providing them affordable houses and better living conditions. He asked the officers to work plans for creating municipal corporations in Una, Hamirpur and Baddi-Barotiwala

He reviewed the functioning of urban development department, town and country planning and municipal corporations.

Sukhu said that efforts must be made to make all the municipalities self-sufficient and self-sustainable. He said that for this, efforts must be made to create sources of income. He also directed the officers of Shimla Municipal Corporation to ensure that the issue of Sanjauli Parking must be resolved immediately so that the corporation could earn income from this project. He also directed the officers to ensure optimum use of the Tutikandi Parking. He said that the state government was also contemplating to create a few municipal corporations in the State particularly in growing towns such as Una, Hamirpur and Baddi-Barotiwala provided they fulfil all the required norms.

The CM also directed the officers to bring proper property tax reforms in ULBs to make them more self-sustainable.

He said that a proper footpath must be constructed. He also expressed his concern over the unplanned construction of the skywalk being constructed from Chotta Shimla to Brockhurst and from Sanjauli Chowk towards Dhalli side.