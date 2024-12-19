Himachal Congress holds protest against Modi govt over Adani, Manipur issues

Himachal Congress-led by state president Pratibha Singh held a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Wednesday during which she demanded arrest of Adani and registration of a corruption case against him. Congress workers with HPCC chief Pratibha Singh during a protest in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/Photo)

The protest saw participation of party leaders from districts, blocks, who marched to the Raj Bhavan and raised slogans against the central government. It was held in response to the call for the protest given by the All India Congress Committee against the anti-people policies of the central government, serious allegations of corruption against Adani in the US court, protection from capitalists and increasing violence in Manipur. Meanwhile, BJP termed it tactic to ignore real issues.

Accusing BJP-led central government of saving Gautam Adani and his associates facing corruption charges, Pratibha Singh said, “Serious allegations of corruption, fraud and forgery have been levelled against Adani in the US court, due to which the loss of trust among domestic and international investors is worrying. This has also tarnished the reputation of the country.”

“Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi repeatedly demanded action against Adani in Parliament for his financial fraud, but it is regrettable that the Modi government at the Centre has not taken any action on this till date,” said Singh. She added, “The government’s deliberate obstruction of parliamentary debate and its silence on this issue is a worrying sign of shirking responsibility and accountability in democracy which can never be tolerated.” She demanded that Adani be arrested soon and a case of corruption be registered against him.

Pratibha Singh strongly criticised the central government while expressing the party’s concern over the increasing violence, firing, curfew and increasing anarchy in Manipur. She said that the Centre is completely ignoring Manipur. She said, “People are dying every day in Manipur. The people of Manipur are living under the shadow of fear and violence. The Manipur government is also proving to be completely unsuccessful in protecting the people. The Modi government at the Centre has closed its eyes. Prime Minister has not even visited Manipur till date.”

AICC secretary and co-in-charge of state affairs Chetan Chauhan said the BJP government at the Centre has become completely dictatorial today. He said efforts are being made to weaken the Constitution. “Police cases are being registered against those opposing the government by misusing investigation agencies. Communalism is being promoted in the country, which is a matter of great concern,” he said.

Criticising the Modi government, the all India Congress Committee Secretary and co-in-charge of state affairs Vidit Chaudhary said today Congress is protesting against the anti-people policies and decisions of the BJP across the country. He said that the Congress will not allow injustice to happen to the country and will make people aware against it.

Shimla municipal corporation mayor Surendra Chauhan said in his address that Modi government at the Centre is more concerned about its capitalist friends than the farmers of the country. He asked everyone to come forward unitedly and come forward against the anti-people policies and decisions of the central government.

BJP terms protest an attention diverting tactic

BJP state media incharge Karan Nanda said the demonstration organised by Congress is just a failed attempt to divert the attention of the public. He said that Gandhi family can even sell the country for the chair. Referring to report of a French newspaper, Nanda said there is also a triangular relationship between George Soros, OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) and Rahul Gandhi to tarnish the image of the country.

He said that it is being seen that whenever the session of Parliament starts, some report is issued against the strategic, economic and social interests of India. “Most of these reports are from OCCRP, which is related to George Soros. A French newspaper has called the OCCRP report suspicious and said that it is funded the most by an organisation called Open Society and it prepares its report at its behest. This organisation belongs to George Soros. Citing the report of this organisation, Congress and Rahul Gandhi create ruckus in Parliament and stall the work,” said Nanda.

“The Parliament session was to begin on July 20, 2023 and the Manipur video came out on July 19. Was all this just a coincidence?”, referring to several reports one after the other, Nanda called it a conspiracy to destabilise India.