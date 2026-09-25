Himachal Congress steps up organisational preparations ahead of 2027 polls

The Himachal Pradesh Congress has intensified its organisational preparations in the state ahead of the upcoming 2027 assembly elections. The Himachal Congress has also scheduled organisational meetings at the state level regarding assembly election preparations. (HT File)

From the proposed ‘Himachal Jodo Yatra’ to overhaul the existing Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) structure, extending its reach beyond district headquarters directly to the block, panchayat, and village levels and holding general workers’ conference ‘Aagaaz’ – Congress has started its election preparations with approximately 14 months remaining before the polls.

As part of this, Congress on Thursday held ‘Aagaaz’ – a general workers’ conference in Solan. The conference was attended by state Congress in-charge Rajani Patil, co-in-charge Vineet Chaudhary, state Congress president Vinay Kumar, general secretary (organisation) Vinod Jinta, and health minister and Solan MLA Dr. Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil, alongside other party office-bearers and workers.

The primary focus of the conference was to activate the organisation at the booth level and provide guidelines to workers regarding upcoming organisational activities. Workers from both urban and rural areas of the Solan assembly constituency were brought together on a single platform to discuss organisational activities and future preparations.

The Himachal Congress has also scheduled organisational meetings at the state level regarding assembly election preparations. A meeting of key state Congress office-bearers is proposed for September 25 in Shimla to discuss organisational activities and election preparations.

State Congress president Vinay Kumar announced that the party would soon launch the ‘Bharmour se Sirmaur’ programme. “The Congress will undertake the ‘Himachal Jodo Yatra’ in the state. The yatra will span the region from Bharmour to Sirmaur,” said Vinay, who will be leading the yatra.

The yatra is being seen on the line of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Party insiders say that the Congress believes that the BJP has sown seeds of division among the people of Himachal based on regional lines and caste or religious affiliations, consequently, the objective of this yatra is to unite the entire state.

Congress state in-charge Rajani Patil has appealed to party workers in Himachal to strengthen the organisation and work unitedly for the upcoming assembly elections.

Congress to review party functioning

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of state affairs, Rajani Patil, will be holding a meeting on September 25, in Shimla to review the functioning of party office-bearers. State Congress president Vinay Kumar will also be present during the meeting.

Organisation general secretary Vinod Zinta said, “All party office-bearers have been asked to attend fully prepared. Comprehensive reports regarding the functioning of districts and blocks would also be obtained from district presidents and district in-charges.”