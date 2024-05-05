Himachal: Congress will scrap Agniveer Scheme if came to power, says Sharma

Former Union minister of commerce, industry and textiles and Congress candidate from Kangra Anand Sharma on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre government over unemployment and the Agniveer scheme. Former Union minister of commerce, industry and textiles and Congress candidate from Kangra Anand Sharma. (HT File Photo)

He said the youth of the country has been hoodwinked during the last ten years. “What was promised was not delivered,” he said addressing media in Dharamshala.

“At present unemployment is at highest in the country. Government’s figures reflect unemployment is in double digits, unemployment figures may be in double digits but they do not include those who are underemployed in the villages or working under MNREGA,” he said adding that the unemployment was in both rural and urban areas.

“In 2014 when the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh headed the government, unemployment conditions in the country were not like what we have today.” Some people flourished leaps and bounds but the GDP never doubled. They did not fulfil the promise to double the income of farmers,” he said.

Realising that Kangra and Chamba have a high number of serving and retired defence personnel, he castigated the government over the Agniveer scheme. “There is a grave threat to our nation and the leader outside gives this impression as if the Indian army did not exist before. The army does not belong to any political party. India will have to pay the price when the youth are recruited in the army just for four years, they will get ₹11 lakh after the service, no pensioner benefit. They will not be entitled to health care benefits and will not be able to get ration from the army canteens. I was a member of the manifesto committee Congress and if voted to power we will scrap the Agniveer scheme,” he said.

Drawing his connection with the people of Kangra and Chamba parliamentary segment, he said that he visited every nook and corner of Kangra district when he was president of the Indian Youth Congress at the crucial juncture,” he added. “Those who are old and new must remember that I was always associated with the election campaign and visited the regions which I was asked to do,” he said. “I always had the opportunity to attend the public meetings whether big or small from the era of Rajiv Gandhi till date in Kangra and Chamba,” he added. “Himachal is my ‘karambhoomi’ later the entire nation became my ‘karambhoomi’. My ‘janambhoomi’ is Shimla,” he added.

“My organisation gave me a blessing at a time when there are many challenges before the nation. This election is the biggest in the entire world,” he added.