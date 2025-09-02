Himachal declares entire state disaster-hit

The Himachal Pradesh government declared the rain-battered entire state as “disaster affected” under Section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act, following widespread devastation caused by incessant monsoon rains, landslides and cloudbursts since June 20. Restoration work is underway on flood-damaged Kullu Manali Highway due to continuous rain, in Kullu on Monday. (ANI)

“Entire Himachal Pradesh has been declared a disaster-hit state and notification has been issued to declare the state as disaster-hit,” announced chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the Himachal assembly on Monday in the wake of the widespread devastation faced by the state that has suffered ₹3,056 crore losses so far.

He said that the withdrawal of this notification will be considered after the rains stop in the state.

Giving a statement in the assembly, the CM said, “Since the onset of monsoon, incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides have occurred in many districts. Relief, rescue, and restoration works on roads, drinking water schemes, and electricity supply were immediately taken up on a war footing.”

The CM said, “The monsoon reactivated on August 21, triggering a fresh wave of extreme rainfall, landslides, and cloudbursts, affecting Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, Kangra, and Hamirpur districts the most.”

He said the Chamba district is the worst-hit. No district is untouched by the devastation with maximum damage is of roads, power infrastructure and drinking water schemes”.

Shanta Kumar writes to Centre seeking relief

Looking at the large-scale devastation being faced by the state, former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shanta Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking special grant for the state.

In his letter to PM Modi, he mentioned that the Government of India has around ₹2 lakh crore belonging to people without heirs. He had written to the Prime Minister, along with the complete list from all banks and LICs. “This ₹2-lakh crore belongs to those people who had deposited money but died without any legal heirs. This entire wealth belongs to the nation,” mentioned Shanta Kumar in his letter.

He has written to the chief minister expressing his “deep pain” looking at the devastation caused by the rains. Reading out the letter in the assembly, Sukhu said, “Former CM Shanta Kumar has urged the Union government to sanction ₹20,000 crore special package for Himachal Pradesh”.

Sukhu added, “Shanta Kumar has suggested that unclaimed funds worth ₹2 lakh crore lying with the Centre’s unclaimed account should be utilised for disaster relief. Kumar has also asked the state assembly to pass a resolution in this regard and sent the same to the Centre.”