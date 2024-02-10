Himachal deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri’s wife passes away after suffering heart attack

The wife of deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri’s Simmi Agnihotri, Simmi Agnihotri, passed away on Friday evening. Himachal deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri’s wife suffered a heart attack at her home in Gondpur Jaichand, Una. (HT File)

Simmi, 56, suffered a heart attack at her home in Gondpur Jaichand village in the Haroli assembly segment of Una district. She was the head of the Himachal Pradesh University’s political science department.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Agnihotri shared the news of his wife’s demise on his social media handle late on Friday night. He had earlier in the day attended the cabinet meeting in Shimla and was on his way home when he was informed of his wife being unwell.

Simmi’s condition deteriorated and she was being shifted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where she passed away. The cremation will take place at Gondpur Jaichand village on Saturday afternoon.

Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took to social media to express his condolences, saying he was deeply saddened by the news of Simmi’s passing, adding, “I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place in heaven and give strength to the family members to bear this terrible loss.”

Himachal Pradesh University vice-chancellor professor Sat Prakash Bansal also expressed condolences, saying Simmi’s sudden demise had come as a shock to the entire university.

“Today the university family has lost a very important member. The university has suffered an irreparable loss which is difficult to compensate. Simmi Agnihotri was a talented educationist with a simple, gentle, and strong nature,” he said in a statement.

Pro vice-chancellor Professor Rajendra Verma also sent his condolences to the bereaved family, as did the Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P Nadda, who has roots in Himachal, as well as the party’s state president Rajeev Bindal and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.