Himachal DGP files plea in HC for quashing of transfer order

A day after getting relief from the Supreme Court which stayed his transfer order, director general of police Sanjay Kundu on Thursday filed an application in Himachal Pradesh high court, pleading for recalling of his transfer order issued in connection with a case of death threat to a Palampur businessman. The complainant has sought the permission of the court to plead his case himself. The case would be heard on Friday. (iStock)

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri, the other police officer whose transfer was ordered by the high court, also filed an application seeking withdrawal of the order issued on December 26 last year.

In compliance with the High Court order, the state government had posted Kundu as principal secretary (Ayush department) on Tuesday and given the additional charge of DGP to Additional DGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi.

Kundu’s special leave petition was heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday and his transfer order was stayed.

The Himachal Pradesh high court had on December 26, 2023 directed the state government to move the DGP and Kangra SP for a fair investigation in a Palampur businessman’s complaint who had alleged threat to his life and property.

While ordering the transfer of the two police officials, the high court had observed that this was to ensure that they could not influence the probe into allegations made by businessman Nishant Sharma.