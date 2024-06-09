 Himachal enhances prize money for international medal winners - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
Games
Himachal enhances prize money for international medal winners

HT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 09, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that for athletes excelling in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, the prize money for gold medal winners has seen a remarkable increase from ₹50 lakh to ₹4 crore.

The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the price of money for medal winners in various international championships. The prize money for gold medal winners in the Olympics, Winter Olympics, and Paralympics championship has been raised from 3 crore to 5 crore.

Similarly, silver medallists would now receive 3 crore instead of 2 crore and bronze medallists would be awarded 2 crore instead of 1 crore.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that for athletes excelling in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, the prize money for gold medal winners has seen a remarkable increase from 50 lakh to 4 crore. Silver medallists would now be rewarded with 2.50 crore instead of 30 lakh, while bronze medallists would receive 1.50 crore instead of 20 lakh. Moreover, sportspersons achieving glory in the Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games would also benefit from the revised prize scheme. Gold medal winners would now receive 3 crore instead of 50 lakh, silver medallists would be awarded with 2 crore instead of 30 lakh, and bronze medallists would now get 1 crore instead of 20 lakh, he added.

The CM said that this enhancement in prize money reflects the state government’s commitment to promote sports and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of athletes representing the state at the international level. He said that the new sports policy of the state government is aimed at recognising and encouraging sporting excellence and would ultimately contribute to the overall development of sports in the state. This move would not only boost morale but also attract more talented individuals to pursue excellence in sports activities.

Himachal enhances prize money for international medal winners
