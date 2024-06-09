Himachal enhances prize money for international medal winners

The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the price of money for medal winners in various international championships. The prize money for gold medal winners in the Olympics, Winter Olympics, and Paralympics championship has been raised from ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore. The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the price of money for medal winners in various international championships. The prize money for gold medal winners in the Olympics, Winter Olympics, and Paralympics championship has been raised from ₹ 3 crore to ₹ 5 crore. (Representational image)

Similarly, silver medallists would now receive ₹3 crore instead of ₹2 crore and bronze medallists would be awarded ₹2 crore instead of ₹1 crore.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that for athletes excelling in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, the prize money for gold medal winners has seen a remarkable increase from ₹50 lakh to ₹4 crore. Silver medallists would now be rewarded with ₹2.50 crore instead of ₹30 lakh, while bronze medallists would receive ₹1.50 crore instead of ₹20 lakh. Moreover, sportspersons achieving glory in the Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games would also benefit from the revised prize scheme. Gold medal winners would now receive ₹3 crore instead of ₹50 lakh, silver medallists would be awarded with ₹2 crore instead of ₹30 lakh, and bronze medallists would now get ₹1 crore instead of ₹20 lakh, he added.

The CM said that this enhancement in prize money reflects the state government’s commitment to promote sports and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of athletes representing the state at the international level. He said that the new sports policy of the state government is aimed at recognising and encouraging sporting excellence and would ultimately contribute to the overall development of sports in the state. This move would not only boost morale but also attract more talented individuals to pursue excellence in sports activities.