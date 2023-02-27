Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hospitalised in Noida after chest pain

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been admitted to a hospital in Noida after he complained of chest pain, officials said on Monday. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Shukla, 70, was admitted to Kailash Hospital around midnight, hospital spokesperson VB Joshi told PTI.

He is in Delhi NCR since Saturday on a visit during which he made courtesy calls on President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, home minister Amit Shah among others.

“The Himachal Pradesh governor was admitted to Kailash Hospital around midnight after he complained of chest pain. He is still in hospital and undergoing tests and treatment. His condition is stable now,” Joshi said.

Shukla, a BJP leader and former Union minister, assumed charge as the 29th governor of Himachal Pradesh on February 18. A resident of Rudrapur in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla, a four-time MLA, started his political journey from RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).