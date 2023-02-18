Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Former Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday took oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan here. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

A resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla, a four-time MLA, started his political journey from RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).