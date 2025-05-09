Himachal govt hikes fare of long distance buses, BJP lashes out

Cash strapped Himachal Pradesh government announced hike in bus fares of long distance buses across the state, with the revised rates coming into effect immediately. After the development, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) lashes out at “Shulk ki Sarkar” for “putting extra burden on the people”. The hike is aimed at addressing rising operational costs and maintaining the viability of public transport services. Justifying the fare, government officials list out rising fuel prices, increasing vehicle maintenance costs and the ongoing financial distress being faced by the state (HT File)

This decision follows the earlier hike in the minimum fare from ₹5 to ₹10, which has been in force since April 19.

As per the revised structure, ordinary bus services, including mini buses, will now charge ₹1.6 per km in the plains, compared to the earlier ₹1.4, marking a 14.28% increase. In hilly areas, the fare has increased from ₹2.19 to ₹2.5 per km, a hike of 14.15% . Deluxe bus fares have seen steeper rises, going up from ₹1.95 to ₹3.1 per km in the plains— a jump of 58.97% and from ₹3.1 to ₹4 per km in hilly areas, an increase of 29.03%. The most substantial hikes are in the AC/super luxury category, where fares in the plains have risen from ₹3.9 to ₹5.2 per km, up by 33.33%. In hilly regions, the fare has jumped from ₹5.2 to ₹6.5 per km, a 25% hike. The transport department issued a formal notification on Thursday.

The hike is aimed at addressing rising operational costs and maintaining the viability of public transport services. Justifying the fare, government officials list out rising fuel prices, increasing vehicle maintenance costs and the ongoing financial distress being faced by the state.

The BJP hit out at Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government for steep hike putting “burden on commuters” who depend largely on public transport.

Leader of opposition in Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur said, “The increase in bus fares by the Sukhu government is injustice to the people of Himachal. Ever since the Sukhu government came, HRTC has become a means of troubling the people of the state. HRTC is the common man’s vehicle, people use HRTC buses for their daily work”.

Slamming the Congress government for “arbitrary” increase in fare, Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur said, “Congress government in Himachal is taking anti-people decisions every day. Today, the working style of Congress government in Himachal has become synonymous with bad governance.”