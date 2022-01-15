Himachal govt lifts ban on social, religious gatherings with riders

The Himachal Pradesh government has lifted the ban on social and religious gatherings imposed after the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. However, such congregations would be subject to strict riders.

According to the latest orders issued by chairman of the state executive council and chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, all social and religious congregations, including marriages, are permitted up to 50% of the capacity, subject to a maximum of 100 people in indoor/built-up/covered areas (whichever is lower). In open spaces or outdoor areas, such congregations are permitted up to 50% of the capacity, subject to a maximum of 300 people (whichever is lower).

Prior intimation of gatherings shall be given to the district or sub divisional administration and the local administration can impose additional conditions upon the organisers, as deemed fit, in context of the local Covid-19 situation.

“The district administration shall develop a mechanism to monitor permissions granted for such events and there shall be strict observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and safety protocols during these gatherings,” the order says.

Earlier, in an order issued last Sunday, the government had prohibited social and religious gatherings. However, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, political and other congregations were allowed up to 50% of the capacity and subject to a maximum of 100 people in indoor and 300 people outdoor.

Kangra administration revises guidelines for Sunday

The Kangra district administration has issued revised guidelines for marketplaces and bazaars for Sunday and the shops which are exempted from the restrictions.

Kangra deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal said all shops and markets will remain closed irrespective of the weekly holiday observed by the respective market.

However, chemist shops, medical laboratories, nursing homes and other medical services/institutes, fuel outlets which shall be allowed to open without any time constraint.

Shops dealing with essential supplies will be allowed to open till 7pm.

He said that the dhabas and eateries may remain open till 10pm with strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and adherence to capacity restrictions.

Takeaway, home delivery shall be preferred and authoriaed liquor vends shall be governed by the orders of the excise department, he said.