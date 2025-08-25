Himachal govt mulling on establishing NIPER in Bilaspur

The state government is striving to establish the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Bilaspur, said town and country planning, housing, technical education and industrial training Rajesh Dharmani, while speaking at the general house meeting of Bilaspur Vyapar Mandal on Sunday. The development of the district is our sole objective, beyond political affiliations, said Himachal minister. (File)

He added that soon, all legislators from the district, cutting across party lines, will jointly meet Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to press for the institute’s sanction in Bilaspur. “The development of the district is our sole objective, beyond political affiliations,” Dharmani remarked.

Dharmani acknowledged that with the development of the four-lane highway, commercial activities in Swarghat, Barmana and Bilaspur town had been affected. He assured that “every possible effort will be made to restore and expand trade in these areas”. He announced that a DPR is being prepared for the construction of a bridge connecting Bilaspur to the four-lane via Luhnu ground. Plans are also underway to develop shopping complexes and educational institutions between Bilaspur and Ghumarwin to encourage fresh commercial growth.

“Water tourism and aero-sports tourism have already begun, and in the near future, tourism will directly benefit local businesses and open up fresh avenues of employment for our youth,” he noted.

Speaking on healthcare, Dharmani underlined that the establishment of AIIMS Bilaspur has brought revolutionary changes in medical facilities.