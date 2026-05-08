Himachal govt plans downsizing IAS, IFS cadre strength amid fiscal woes

Cash strapped Himachal Pradesh government, under chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has initiated an exercise to streamline the administrative structure and reduce expenditure by proposing downsizing cadre strength of All India Services, including IAS, IPS and IFS officers.

This rationalisation comes against the backdrop of worsening fiscal stress following the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) on the recommendation of the 16th Finance Commission. (File)

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According to people in the know of matter, the state government has sent a proposal to the Centre seeking to reduce the sanctioned strength of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from 153 to 147. “At present, the sanctioned IAS cadre strength is 153, which has been proposed to be reduced to 147. Similarly, a separate proposal to reduce the sanctioned posts of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers from 114 to 83 is also in the final stage of consideration,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

“In addition, the state government is also considering reviewing the cadre strength of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the future to rationalise that cadre as well,” he said.

This rationalisation comes against the backdrop of worsening fiscal stress following the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) on the recommendation of the 16th Finance Commission. The withdrawal is expected to cost the state ₹8,000– ₹10,000 crore annually between 2026 and 2031, significantly affecting its finances.

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{{^usCountry}} The impact of the halt was visible in the state budget of 2026-27, where the total outlay was reduced from ₹58,514 crore in 2025–26 to ₹54,928 crore this year. The chief minister had termed the situation as “extraordinary financial challenges” following the discontinuation of the RDG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact of the halt was visible in the state budget of 2026-27, where the total outlay was reduced from ₹58,514 crore in 2025–26 to ₹54,928 crore this year. The chief minister had termed the situation as “extraordinary financial challenges” following the discontinuation of the RDG. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the rationale behind reducing the number of bureaucrats, the government believes that better management of existing resources and effective utilisation of officers can ensure smooth administrative functioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the rationale behind reducing the number of bureaucrats, the government believes that better management of existing resources and effective utilisation of officers can ensure smooth administrative functioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “According to the government, having more posts than required is not only administratively impractical but also places an unnecessary financial burden on the state. Funds that should ideally be spent on public welfare are instead being used for officers’ salaries,” shared a senior officer in the state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “According to the government, having more posts than required is not only administratively impractical but also places an unnecessary financial burden on the state. Funds that should ideally be spent on public welfare are instead being used for officers’ salaries,” shared a senior officer in the state government. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials estimate that the annual expenditure on one IAS or IFS officer is between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh. The proposed reduction in cadre strength is expected to save the state crores of rupees annually, funds that the government intends to redirect towards welfare schemes and development works.

“While preparing the proposal, the state government conducted an in-depth study of all administrative, financial, and functional aspects. Strong justification and reasoning have been presented in the proposal sent to the central government, increasing the likelihood that the initiative will be approved as a necessary and practical reform. The move is being seen as an important step towards good governance,” added the officer.

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