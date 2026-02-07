Himachal govt prepones budget session to discuss RDG halt implications

The Himachal government has decided to convene the assembly session early —February 16—this year, to discuss the implications of the Centre’s decision to the discontinue the revenue deficit grant (RDG). Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

The notification comes after the governor suggested to hold budget session instead of the proposed special session.

“The 11th session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on February 16,” said speaker Kuldeep Pathania. “The session will commence with the Governor’s address at 2 pm. After the address, obituary references will be taken up, followed by legislative business,” Pathania added.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The RDG will be discussed in the session.” Earlier, the government had sent a proposal to the governor for a special session on February 17. Assembly speaker met with the governor yesterday. Following this meeting, the state government has accepted the governor’s opinion,” he said.

He said, the governor suggested that this was the time for the budget session, adding that government could present its views on that platform. Therefore, there was no need to call a separate special session.

As per sources, the RDG would be discussed in the first three days, following which the budget session will resume after a break. Usually the session commences at February end or in March.

The 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the revenue deficit grant (RDG) is set to hit the cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh hard, plunging the state into a deeper financial crisis. This vital fiscal lifeline, which has helped the state bridge its structural revenue gaps, is now being phased out, leaving its economy staring at unprecedented turmoil.

The upcoming session is expected to witness discussions on key political, financial and legislative issues concerning the state.

Could adversely impact salaries, pensions: CM

Discontinuation of the RDG is likely to adversely impact salaries and pensions, potentially impacting the state’s development projects. It would adversely affect development works, welfare schemes and the payment of salaries and pensions, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the second day of MLA Priority Meetings for the financial year 2026-27. The meeting focused on the development priorities of the respective constituencies.

He said that the decision of the 16th Finance Commission to discontinue the RDG would result in a loss of nearly ₹50,000 crore to Himachal and urged the central government to restore the RDG and provide special financial assistance.

The CM sought cooperation from BJP MLAs and urged them to present their views in the assembly. He also alleged that the BJP is spreading misinformation on social media and said the proposed session was meant to address the state’s economic situation and the impact of the discontinuation of the RDG.