Himachal govt sets up 11 wheat procurement centres

The Himachal Pradesh government has set up 11 wheat centres for the month-long procurement from April 15.

The centres have been set up in the five wheat-growing districts of Sirmaur, Una, Kangra, Bilaspur, and Solan.

Himachal Pradesh marketing board managing director Naresh Thakur said that this year three additional centres have been set up as compared to last year.

The centres have been opened at Haripur Tohna, Kala Amb and Dhaula Kuna in Sirmaur district, Kangar and Takrala of Una, Gujarkalan, Ariyali, and Thakurdwara of Kangra, Majari in Bilaspur and Nalagarh and Malpura Baddi in Solan district.

The minimum support price (MSP) for wheat has been fixed at ₹2,015 a quintal. He said the procurement centres would facilitate farmers, who otherwise had to go to neighbouring Punjab and Haryana to sell their produce.

Farmers of Fatehpur and Jawali sub divisions of Kangra district have, however, lamented the closure of the procurement centre at Fatehpur. The centre was set up there last year for wheat and paddy procurement. Since the government hasn’t notified the Fatehpur centre this time, they will have to take their produce to Riyali or Gujjarkalan. Suresh Pathania, the district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, urged the government to notify the Fatehpur centre also.

