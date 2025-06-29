Himachal govt to launch massive anti-drug campaign shortly: CM Sukhu

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that is preparing to launch a large-scale anti-drug campaign in the near future. “Mapping is being conducted at the panchayat ward level to facilitate targeted intervention,” he stated. People during the 12th Half Marathon organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department on The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (ANI)

He was at the 12th HP Police Half Marathon in Shimla organised by police department in Shimla. Sukhu felicitated the winners of the marathon, which featured participation in men’s, women’s, and senior citizens’ (75+ years) categories.

Addressing the gathering, the CM expressed serious concern over the involvement of government employees in drug-related activities. He said that strict action has already been taken against 80 government employees facing legal proceedings so far. He said even police personnel have been found involved in drug trafficking activities and added that the state government is considering to amend the Police Manual to ensure greater accountability within the force.

The CM said that the government is preparing to launch a large-scale anti-drug campaign in the near future. “Mapping is being conducted at the panchayat ward level to facilitate targeted intervention,” he stated. The government is also forming a special task force to clamp down on drug trafficking and recruitment process is already underway. Additionally, 500 new posts will be filled in the police department to strengthen enforcement efforts, he added. “Youth are the future of our nation, and protecting them from the menace of drugs is a collective responsibility,” said the CM, reiterating the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse.