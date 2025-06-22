Himachal guv inaugurates international boxing championship at Ridge Shimla

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday inaugurated the International Boxing Championship at The Ridge in Shimla. Spectators during an international professional boxing championship, on The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (PTI)

The event was organised by the Himachal Pradesh professional boxing association under the theme “Say No to Drugs – Say Yes to Sports”. Congratulating the organisers, the governor said that the championship is a great way to honour the memory of former six-time chief minister late Raja Virbhadra Singh. He was not only a great leader but also someone who worked hard for the development of the state. He said that the participation of athletes from India and other countries sends a strong message of respect for the past and also promotes friendship and understanding through sports among people.

He encouraged the youth to make sports a regular part of their lives. He said that sports not only make the body strong but also help the mind. “A healthy youth means a strong nation. He said that playing sports keeps young people away from bad habits like drug use. “When youth take part in sports, they stay on the right path and live meaningful lives. Sports bring discipline, fitness, and mental strength,” he added.

The governor expressed a concern over the rising problem of drug abuse in the state. He said it is everyone’s responsibility to save the state from drugs. He also appreciated public works minister Vikramaditya Singh for supporting such initiatives that raise awareness against substance abuse.