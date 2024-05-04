Himachal has been my ‘Karambhoomi’, says Anand Sharma

Kangra was abuzz with political fervour on Friday as prominent political leaders of the state descended here including the Congress party candidate and former Union minister Anand Sharma. Congress candidate from Kangra parliamentary constituency Anand Sharma during his visit to Kalibari Temple in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Sharma reached Kangra airport accompanied by Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and party’s Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh. He was welcomed by party leaders and workers, including state agriculture minister Chander Kumar.

Sharma, on his candidature from Kangra. said: “Himachal has been my ‘karambhoomi’. Shimla has been my ‘janambhoomi’. We have never said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from Gujarat. He is not from Uttar Pradesh neither from Banaras (Varanasi). He is contesting from Banaras. “

“I am thankful to the party high command for choosing me to contest from Kangra parliamentary constituency. I will contest the election with dedication and determination. Our party including CM Sukhu and all MLAs are united and I am hopeful that seeing my contribution towards Himachal and Kangra the public will make me victorious,” he said.

Sharma said that there are issues which people are facing in the whole country. Be it women or our youth. “PM is saying things which he should not be saying as the PM of the country. These are the elections and he should first explain what he promised in 2014. Where are those two crore jobs per year are? He should talk about the wrong decisions and policies including the Agniveer scheme. He should talk about the old pension scheme for the government employees. Merely propagating something which is hollow is not going to fetch them votes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Singh, said that Sharma is a known face. “He may have come into electoral politics after a long time but he will contest with all his strength. We are hopeful that he will win from here with huge numbers. If PM Modi can contest from Varanasi, why cannot Anand Sharma contest from Kangra as he is from Himachal,” he added.

Earlier, Sharma also went to Kalibari Temple in Shimla to pay his obeisance.