Himachal HC asks PWD to taken action against contractor dumping debris in fields

The Himachal Pradesh high court has taken strict cognisance of Public Works Department (PWD) workers throwing construction debris into agrarian fields and the department not taking action against the contractors responsible for dumping debris in agricultural land along the road. In its previous orders, the court had expressed dissatisfaction with the government for imposing a fine of only ₹ 5,81,000 on the PWD contractor while the department had estimated the cost of removing the debris thrown illegally by the contractor over ₹ 64 lakh (iStock)

The court has directed to determine the role of the guilty PWD personnel within three weeks. The court directed for appropriate action to be taken against such officials.

A division bench of chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua termed the lack of departmental action against the guilty personnel despite court orders as a disturbing aspect. The court gave these orders while hearing a petition demanding action against illegal dumping of debris by PWD contractors in Motla village of Chamba district.

The court observed that while the cost of removing the debris was estimated at ₹64 lakh, a fine of only ₹11.5 lakh was imposed on the guilty contractor, with no appropriate reason for the disparity noted.

The court also observed that in the latest report filed, the cost of removing the debris dropped to ₹40 lakh without any explanation.

In its previous orders, the court had expressed dissatisfaction with the government for imposing a fine of only ₹5,81,000 on the PWD contractor while the department had estimated the cost of removing the debris thrown illegally by the contractor over ₹64 lakh.

Petitioner Sanjeevan Singh alleged that due to the negligence of the contractor and the PWD, the entire village was filled with debris, also damaging houses and cow sheds. The matter will now be heard on December 27.

