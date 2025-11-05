Himachal HC issue notice to state govt on PIL against extension of mayor, dy mayor’s tenure

The Himachal Pradesh HC on Tuesday issued the notice to Himachal government while taking cognisance of a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of state cabinet of extending the tenure of Shimla mayor and deputy mayor’s to five years. The court has asked the state government, urban development department, the state election commission and Shimla mayor Surinder Chauhan to file reply by the next date of hearing--November 11. (File)

“The population of women in Shimla MC is around 50% and the strength of women counsellors is 21 out of 34. By virtue of the Ordinance, the term of mayor has now been extended, which was only till November 15 this deprives the women of constitutional rights,” said petitioner, advocate Anjali Soni Verma, in her public interest litigation challenging the state government’s decision. The petitioner has argued that the extension violates the existing reservation roster, under which a Scheduled Caste woman councillor was slated to assume the mayor’s office for the next two and a half years following the completion of mayor Surinder Chauhan’s current term on November 15.

The PIL came up for hearing before a division bench of chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj. The court has asked the state government, urban development department, the state election commission and Shimla mayor Surinder Chauhan to file reply by the next date of hearing--November 11.

The decision of extending the term was taken during a recent cabinet meeting held on October 25, citing administrative continuity. Earlier, the tenure used to be two and half years which has been now increased to five years, The term of Shimla mayor was slated to end on November 15 after which the post was reserved for a woman candidate according to the roster. In Shimla MC,women represent 21 of the 34 municipal wards. As per the roster, a female councillor would have become the mayor.

The petitioner, while speaking to HT, said, “Through the ordinance, the government in mid-term has extended the term of mayor and deputy mayor which violates the constitutional rights.”

The recent general house meeting of Shimla MC witnessed uproar after the councillors expressed resentment over the move.