Himachal: Heavy rain alert in Kangra, Una, Bilaspur; 266 roads still blocked

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted an enhanced rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh till August 8. During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was normal over the state. (HT photo for representation)

During this period, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over plains, mid hills and adjoining high hills of the state.

The weather office sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kangra, Una, and Bilaspur districts on August 5, with a yellow alert of heavy rainfall in Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

On August 6, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall was issued for Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, followed by Shimla and Sirmaur districts on August 7. Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur will also be under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on August 8.

Landslide in Panthaghati in the suburbs of Shimla city led to obstruction of traffic on Mehli-Shogi bypass on Sunday night, with debris blocking the road and stones damaging some shops nearby, residents said.

During the last 24 hours, the monsoon activity was normal over the state. While light to moderate rain was observed at most places, heavy rain was observed at isolated places.

The highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Kasauli, followed by Naina Davi (6 cm), Jogindarnagar (6 cm), Manali (5 cm), Mehre (4 cm), Guler (3 cm), Pandoh (3 cm), Karsog (3 cm), Sarahan (3 cm), Shimla (2 cm), Gohar (2 cm), Kataula (1 cm), Kufri (1 cm), Dharampur (1 cm), Dharmshala (1 cm), Palampur (1 cm), Nichar (1 cm), Paonta (1 cm), Nadaun (1 cm) and Kotkhai (1 cm).

266 roads blocked

As many as 266 roads remained blocked in the hill-state on Monday, including a stretch of National Highway (NH-305) at Jahed in Kullu district. While 155 roads remained blocked in Mandi district alone, 67 roads were blocked in Kullu district and 23 in Kangra district.

95% affected water supply schemes temporarily restored: Deputy CM

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that nearly 95% water supply schemes affected due to recent torrential rains and flash floods had been temporarily restored in the state.

He said that 5,805 water supply schemes were affected due to the disaster and out of them 5,440 had been restored temporarily.