Himachal: High court directs varsity to declare recruitment exam results

In a major relief to the aspirants, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday directed Sardar Patel University, Mandi, to declare the result of the October 2022 junior office assistant (IT) examination that was held up awaiting “permission” from the state government. The university had issued the recruitment advertisement on September 7, 2022 following which examination was conducted on October 20, 2022, in which 7,640 candidates had applied (Shutterstock)

The directions by the court of justice Sandeep Sharma were issued on September 15 while disposing of a petition moved by one Nirmala Devi who sought completion of the recruitment process for the 25 posts of JOA(IT) on contract basis.

The university had issued the recruitment advertisement on September 7, 2022 following which examination was conducted on October 20, 2022, in which 7,640 candidates had applied. The result stands prepared but it has been kept in abeyance in the wake of a letter issued in December 2022 by the state government.

During the proceedings of the case, a communication from the state government was placed on record issued under the signatures of the under secretary (education) to the state government, seeking time “enabling competent authority to take final decision”.