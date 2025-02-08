Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur congratulates BJP on victory in Delhi polls

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday congratulated the BJP for its assembly election victory in Delhi and asserted that the poll outcome in the national capital had made the “road difficult” for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrating the BJP’s win in the Delhi assembly elections on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is frustrated with continuous election defeats and is making baseless allegations on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission, he said.

Thakur also congratulated the BJP’s central leadership for the party’s victory in Delhi.

“It is unfortunate that AAP, which emerged to fight corruption, itself ended in corruption. I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi for getting rid of the ‘AAP-da (disaster)’,” the former chief minister told reporters.