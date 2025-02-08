Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur congratulates BJP on victory in Delhi polls

ByPress Trust of India
Feb 08, 2025 03:32 PM IST

Congratulating people of Delhi for getting rid of ‘AAP-da (disaster)’, former CM says AAP, which emerged to fight corruption, itself ended in corruption.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday congratulated the BJP for its assembly election victory in Delhi and asserted that the poll outcome in the national capital had made the “road difficult” for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrating the BJP’s win in the Delhi assembly elections on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrating the BJP’s win in the Delhi assembly elections on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is frustrated with continuous election defeats and is making baseless allegations on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission, he said.

Thakur also congratulated the BJP’s central leadership for the party’s victory in Delhi.

“It is unfortunate that AAP, which emerged to fight corruption, itself ended in corruption. I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi for getting rid of the ‘AAP-da (disaster)’,” the former chief minister told reporters.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On