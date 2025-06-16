Himachal: Kangra mangoes set to give juicy returns to growers

Despite hailstorms and gusty winds last month affecting the crop in some pockets, Kangra’s mango produce this time is expected to be higher than that of previous year. According to estimates from the horticulture department, mango production is expected to be more than 25,000 metric tonnes (MT) this year, up from last year’s 22,000 MT. In 2023, the production was only 16,800 MT when adverse weather had impacted the crop. Kangra horticulture officials expect more than 25,000 MT mango production this year, up from last year’s 22,000 MT. (PTI)

This year, mangoes are noticeably larger than last year, when reduced rainfall negatively impacted their growth in Kangra valley. The crop was affected by the drought-like situation during fruit development. Also known as king of fruits, mango is cultivated in the lower belt of Himachal, especially Kangra district where it is a main crop and grown on around 21,600 hectares.

The horticulture department had estimated the production even higher than 26,000 MT this year, but due to hailstorms and gusty winds, some crop losses were reported in some areas last month.

Kangra horticulture deputy director Kamal Sheel Negi said the overall mango production in the district is expected to be higher than last year, provided the favourable weather conditions continue. “We expect mango yield to surpass last year’s figures and may even reach above 25,000 metric tonnes this year,” he said.

In light of the ongoing high temperatures, farmers have been advised to irrigate their orchards regularly, either in the early morning or evening hours, strictly avoiding irrigation during the daytime. “They have also been instructed not to apply fertilisers under current rainfed conditions and to wait for the onset of the monsoon. Additionally, we have recommended using dry grass or other suitable mulch to conserve soil moisture and regulate soil temperature,” Negi added.

Officials attribute this increase to weather conditions during the flowering period and increased rainfall.

According to experts, mango flowering typically occurs from the first to the third week of March, with fruit setting taking place in the last week of March. The harvesting season for mangoes lasts till July, with some late season varieties being harvested in August as well.

New varieties being promoted

The main mango varieties grown in Kangra are Dashehari, Langra and Chausa. The new hybrid mango varieties — Pusa Arunima, Pusa Lalima, Pusa Surya, Pusa Shreshtha, Malika and Chausa — are also being promoted by the horticulture department. Some progressive farmers have started planting new mango hybrids, officials said.

Negi said the state has imported new varieties in recent years and has developed a progeny-cum-demonstration orchard (PCDO), adding, “These are high density plantations, which will increase the production. The department is also giving financial assistance to the farmers for setting up mango orchards under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, along with a micro irrigation system under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.