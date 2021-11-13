Himachal logs 125 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

Himachal Pradesh logged 125 fresh Covid infections on Friday, taking the state’s caseload to 2,25,589. Death toll mounted to 3,786 after three patients succumbed to the infection. Highest 53 cases were reported from Kangra, followed by 20 from Hamirpur, 11 from Solan, 10 from Una, nine each from Mandi and Shimla, five from Kullu and four each from Bilaspur and Chamba.

Active case count has come down to 1,123 while the recoveries reached 2,20,663 after 168 people recuperated.

Administer second vaccine doses by Nov 30: CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday reviewed the Covid situation in the state via videoconference with deputy commissioners. He directed all districts to administer the second dose of vaccine by November 30 with special focus on senior citizens.

He said 72% population has been given second dose in the state. Health minister Rajiv Saizal, chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh and secretary, health, Amitabh Awasthi were among those who attended the meeting.

Parents oppose reopening of schools in Shimla

Parents of children studying in private schools in the state’s capital on Friday opposed the decision to resume physical classes just for 10 days and met the Shimla ADM seeking directives to private institutions to conduct annual examinations online.

Students Parents Forum convener Vijendra Mehra and member Vivek Kashyap expressed strong opposition to the decision to reopen the schools. Mehra said it was immature and insensitive on the part of the administration and school managements.

158 test positive in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 158 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Of the total cases, 132 were reported in Kashmir with Srinagar, which is witnessing a spurt in cases, being responsible for 73 infections. The Jammu division saw 26 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 105 with active cases slowly going up to 1,364.

Officials said with 73 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 31 cases in Baramulla.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 623 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 208 and 116 cases, respectively.

The number of people who have recovered reached 3,28,013, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.21%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have gone up to 3,33,825 and the death toll stands at 4,448.

Jammu district has the highest number of 1,147 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 855 deaths.