Himachal logs 205 Covid cases, 100 test positive in Jammu, Kashmir

Himachal Pradesh logged 205 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,18,898 while the death toll mounted to 3,659 after three more patients died of the contagion.

Among the fresh cases, 51 were reported from Kangra, 45 in Hamirpur, 39 in Shimla, 27 in Bilaspur, 16 in Una, 15 from Mandi, five from Solan, four from Kullu, two from Chamba and one from Kinnaur.

The active cases have gone up to 1,793 while recoveries reached 2,13,430 after 92 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,930 cases reported till date, followed by 30,918 in Mandi and 27,216 in Shimla.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 100 fresh coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Of the total, 76 cases were reported in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 24 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 132 with active cases reaching 1,388.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 596 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 160 and 130 active cases, respectively.

Officials said with 49 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by nine cases in Baramulla district. As many as 19 districts had no or single-digit cases.

The total number of people who have recovered reached 3,23,510, prompting the recovery rate to mount to 98.23%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,29,320 and the death toll stands at 4,422.

The officials said that 46,333 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,144 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 839 deaths.