Himachal logs highest one-day spike of 3,942 infections

Himachal Pradesh recorded 3,942 fresh Covid-19 infections, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak for the second consecutive day, taking the state’s total caseload to 1,18,729.

The death toll mounted to 1,707 after 45 more patients succumbed to the contagion. Of the new cases, 1,032 were reported in Kangra, 498 in Solan, 477 in Mandi, 400 in Shimla, 368 in Hamirpur, 316 in Bilaspur, 232 in Sirmaur, 206 in Una, 204 in Chamba, 128 in Kullu, 82 in Lahaul-Spiti, and 20 in Kinnaur.

Seventeen fatalities were recorded in Kangra, eight each in Shimla and Solan, five in Mand, two each in Hamirpur and Kullu and one each in Una, Sirmaur and Chamba. Active cases have shot up to 27,756 while recoveries reached 89,018 after 1,864 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with its case count touching 22,748, followed by Shimla with 16,763 infections and Mandi with 16,489 infections. Solan’s caseload has climbed to 15,310, Sirmaur 8,985, Una 7,860, Hamirpur 7,848, Bilaspur 6,978, Kullu 6,392, Chamba 5,2854, Lahaul-Spiti 2,118 and Kinnaur 1,954.