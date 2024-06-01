Himachal LS polls: Congress worked on divide and rule for 75 years, says BJP chief Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday accused the Congress of working on the principle of divide and rule for 75 years to increase its vote bank. BJP president JP Nadda with wife Mallika after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. (HT photo)

After casting his vote at Bilaspur, Nadda expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory claiming that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the mark of 400 seats. “People are going to bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA will cross the mark of 400 seats. The entire country is discussing ‘400 paar’ but the people who have done negative politics are saying that we want 400 seats to change the Constitution,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The people who are talking about changing the Constitution are the ones who have done politics on negativism. These people always try to mislead and divide society. They have worked on the principle of divide and rule for the last 75 years. They do the politics in such a way that people remain divided and they can increase their vote bank. PM Modi has done the work of taking India towards Viksit Bharat with his positive politics,” the BJP leader said.

Nadda said that the country is running a strong government under the leadership of PM Modi. “The only thing that people kept in their minds is that Modi’s guarantee means the guarantee of fulfilment of the guarantee. The country is in strong hands, the country is running a strong government under the leadership of PM Modi and is making India self-reliant,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress for creating confusion on some issues, Nadda said that the Congress wants to give special preference to minorities to divert the attention of the people from secularism. “Congress tried to create confusion on some issues. In their manifesto, they said that they would give special preference to minorities, which means Muslims for them, it means appeasement, and it means to divert attention from secularism. PM Modi is a real secular person because he never said that the schemes and guarantees will be given to some particular caste or religion,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP president said that the BJP had put the nation first by revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and fulfilling the promise of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “Ram Mandir is a matter of faith for us, Ram Mandir is not a matter of votes for us, it is not a matter of politics. Article 370 is a matter of the country and it is not from the point of view of votes. But the whole country has stood with us and everyone understood that BJP has also saved the pride of India by building the Ram Mandir and by removing Article 370, the country has become stronger,” Nadda said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda cast his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur. His wife Mallika Nadda also accompanied him. “I was the first voter here (in his booth). I appeal to all voters to vote in large numbers for a capable and self-reliant India. I urge voters to vote and contribute towards making India a capable, self-reliant and developed India...I consider this a festival of democracy,” the BJP president said.

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world’s largest polling marathon that began on April 19 and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

Voting began at 7am in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.