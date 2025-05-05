Himachal must get its rightful share of water, says Sukhu

Dharamshala Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (ANI)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the people of state must get their rightful share of water.

“Water is the most precious natural asset of Himachal. The state produces 12,000 MW of electricity, yet what has Himachal gained from it? The SJVNL has grown into a ₹6,700 crore company, but we need to ask -- what has come back to Himachal? Punjab and Haryana are fighting over water, but it’s flowing from Himachal. What are we getting in return,” the chief minister said after inaugurating a parking facility in New Shimla.

The parking has been built at a cost of ₹18 crore. The three-storey structure can accommodate over 50 vehicles, which will benefit the residents of the area, he said. The chief minister announced ₹50 lakh for another parking facility in New Shimla, a community centre and a primary health centre.

Recollecting memories of his personal connection to the area, Sukhu said: “My sister lives here and I’ve spent my childhood in this locality. My political journey also began from here. Where Sector 5 stands today, there used to be walking trails. We would walk through this area and over time, it has seen significant development.”

The CM also reflected on the financial challenges the present government inherited.