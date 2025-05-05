Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal must get its rightful share of water, says Sukhu

ByHT CorrespondentHT Correspondent
May 05, 2025 05:36 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says the people of state must get their rightful share of water

Dharamshala

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (ANI)
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (ANI)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the people of state must get their rightful share of water.

“Water is the most precious natural asset of Himachal. The state produces 12,000 MW of electricity, yet what has Himachal gained from it? The SJVNL has grown into a 6,700 crore company, but we need to ask -- what has come back to Himachal? Punjab and Haryana are fighting over water, but it’s flowing from Himachal. What are we getting in return,” the chief minister said after inaugurating a parking facility in New Shimla.

The parking has been built at a cost of 18 crore. The three-storey structure can accommodate over 50 vehicles, which will benefit the residents of the area, he said. The chief minister announced 50 lakh for another parking facility in New Shimla, a community centre and a primary health centre.

Recollecting memories of his personal connection to the area, Sukhu said: “My sister lives here and I’ve spent my childhood in this locality. My political journey also began from here. Where Sector 5 stands today, there used to be walking trails. We would walk through this area and over time, it has seen significant development.”

The CM also reflected on the financial challenges the present government inherited.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal must get its rightful share of water, says Sukhu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On