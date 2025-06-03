Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi
Himachal: Nepalese worker arrested for wife’s murder

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 03, 2025 05:58 AM IST

A Nepali labourer was arrested for murder of his wife in Kotkhai.

Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS at Kotkhai police station. (HT photo for representation)
Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS at Kotkhai police station. (HT photo for representation)

The victim has been identified as Deepa. The accused have been identified as Jeet Bahadur.

The case was registered on the complaint of Hari Krishan Dhanta, 61, who saw he body of the victim and informed the premises owner Ram Dhani.

Danta told police said one of his labourers told him that Deepa was lying unconscious in the she of Ram Dhani and Jeet is also standing there. He further said that he than contacted Ram Dhani and then called police.

At around 6 pm, police officials reached the spot along with Ram Dhani. Police officials confirmed the death.

Jeet Bahadur confessed to the crime. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police are also verifying the background of the deceased and the accused.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said that police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotkhai police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Nepalese worker arrested for wife’s murder
