Himachal PHCs to have adequate staff in 6 months: CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu apprised the state assembly that within six months, there would be no shortage of staff in any primary health centre (PHC). Sukhu was replying to the question raised by BJP’s Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal regarding vacant MBBS doctors’ posts. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the assembly in Shimla. (HT)

Jamwal said that as per the data, there were 5,161 vacant posts. He pointed out that the government didn’t have data on unemployed MBBS doctors in the state.

Asserting that the state would move towards medical tourism in one year, Sukhu said recruitment of 400 MBBS doctors was underway. “Vacant posts of staff nurses are also being filled. The shortage of radiologists will also be addressed. Himachal has more medical colleges than required and most medical colleges were not up to the mark. Except Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, and Tanda Medical College, the other four are medical colleges just in name,” the Cm said.

He said the predecessor BJP government didn’t pay attention to recruitments. “We have already appointed 162 doctors. Interviews for 236 doctors are being held,” he said.

The CM further said that the government would increase PG seats and relax the rules for appointing assistant and associate professors to strengthen quality healthcare in these colleges.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the CM’s assurance was far from reality. “The state does not even have data on the unemployed doctors in the state,” he added.