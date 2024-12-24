Himachal: Police nab main accused in Una double murder case

A day after a panchayat pradhan’s husband and son were shot dead in a daylight attack in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, police on Tuesday said they have arrested the main accused in the case. A 51-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were shot dead in Bhadsali area of Haroli tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Monday. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Deshdeep Jaswal, was arrested from Una. Four other accused, identified as Ramesh, Anuj, Om Prakash and Honey, were arrested on Monday.

A 51-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were shot dead in Bhadsali area of Haroli tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 51, and his son, Ravinder Kumar, 26. The victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Una superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Singh said, “This was a serious case where both the father and son were killed using a firearm. Solving the case was our top priority.”

“The incident stemmed from a land dispute. Both families had an altercation earlier on Monday morning. The main accused, who was in Una at the time, learned about the fight and rushed to the back from Una, bringing a firearm with him. He first fired at the vehicle in which the son was seated. Then he targeted another vehicle, shooting the father,” he added.

The SP said the weapon used in the crime has not yet been recovered. “The police will verify the licensee of the firearm,” he said.