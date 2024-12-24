Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal: Police nab main accused in Una double murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 25, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The accused, identified as Deshdeep Jaswal, was arrested from Una; four other accused, identified as Ramesh, Anuj, Om Prakash and Honey, were arrested on Monday

A day after a panchayat pradhan’s husband and son were shot dead in a daylight attack in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, police on Tuesday said they have arrested the main accused in the case.

A 51-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were shot dead in Bhadsali area of Haroli tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Monday. (Getty image)
A 51-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were shot dead in Bhadsali area of Haroli tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Monday. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Deshdeep Jaswal, was arrested from Una. Four other accused, identified as Ramesh, Anuj, Om Prakash and Honey, were arrested on Monday.

A 51-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were shot dead in Bhadsali area of Haroli tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 51, and his son, Ravinder Kumar, 26. The victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Una superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Singh said, “This was a serious case where both the father and son were killed using a firearm. Solving the case was our top priority.”

“The incident stemmed from a land dispute. Both families had an altercation earlier on Monday morning. The main accused, who was in Una at the time, learned about the fight and rushed to the back from Una, bringing a firearm with him. He first fired at the vehicle in which the son was seated. Then he targeted another vehicle, shooting the father,” he added.

The SP said the weapon used in the crime has not yet been recovered. “The police will verify the licensee of the firearm,” he said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On