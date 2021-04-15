Himachal postpones Class 10, 12, UG exams till May 17

In the wake of a sharp spike in Covid cases, the Himachal Pradesh government postponed Class 10, 12 and undergraduate examinations on Wednesday.

In an order, secretary (education) Rajeev Sharma, said, “Given the increasing Covid cases in the state, the ongoing Himachal Pradesh Board school examinations for Classes 10 and 12, and under graduate university examinations starting April 17 were reviewed. Keeping in view students’ health, the state government has decided to postpone the examinations till May 17.”

The state government will review the situation at government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly, it states.

Class 10 and Class 12 examination had commenced on Tuesday with around 2.47 lakh students are appearing.

Himachal clocks 925 Covid infections

Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh logged 925 fresh infections on Wednesday, pushing the case count to 72,319.

Among those testing positive were 47 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Chamba. The death toll climbed to 1,135 after 13 patients succumbed to the contagion, the highest this year.

Of the new cases, 175 were reported in Kangra, 143 in Solan, 114 in Mandi, 104 in Shimla, 94 in Una, 71 in Sirmaur, 68 in Chamba, 66 Hamirpur, 42 in Kullu, 41 in Bilaspur, and four in Lahaul-Spiti.

Active cases shot up to 6,929 while recoveries reached 64,218. Six deaths were reported in Kangra, three in Shimla and two each in Mandi and Una. Shimla is the worst hit district with 11,875 cases followed by Kangra (11,384) and Mandi (11,278). Solan has 8,942 infections, Una 5,080 , Kullu 4,866, Sirmaur 4,541, Hamirpur 4,255 , Bilaspur 3,817 , Chamba, 3,414, Lahaul-Spiti 1,445 and Kinnaur 1,422.