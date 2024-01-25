Himachal Pradesh assembly’s budget session from February 14 to 29

The Himachal Pradesh assembly’s budget session will begin on February 14 and continue till February 29, a notification issued by governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Wednesday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present his government’s second budget on February 17. (HT file photo)

The session will start with the governor’s address at 11am on February 14 and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present the budget on February 17. This will be the Sukhu-led state government’s second budget.

Discussions on the budget will be held from February 18 to 28 and it will be approved on February 29.

There will be a total of 13 sittings during the session, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said.