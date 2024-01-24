Kangra farmers stare at low yield in rain-deficit HP

With Himachal facing the prolonged dry spell, the farmers are growing increasingly concerned as the state is yet to experience any significant rainfall, which has impacted the Rabi crop cultivation. In Kangra district, farmers have reported that wheat plants are already showing signs of stress with yellowing and the situation is expected to worsen if there is no rainfall soon (HT Photo)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is over 99% rainfall deficit in January so far in Himachal and the state has recorded only 0.1 mm precipitation.

The impact of the deficiency in rain and snowfall is evident in areas where water availability has significantly decreased, leaving farmers in a precarious situation with damage to the yield of Rabi crops, such as wheat, barley and mustard.

In Kangra district, farmers have reported that wheat plants are already showing signs of stress with yellowing and the situation is expected to worsen if there is no rainfall soon.

Dhaliara Surajpur panchayat vice-chief Virendar Mankotia said that all the farmers here have been impacted by the rainfall deficit. “Wheat plants have started turning yellow and our yield this season is under threat if the dry spell continues,” he said.

Hansraj Chaudhary, who is a farmer from Itchii village in Kangra, said that so far, they have not been significantly hit as the water from streams is there.

“There is impact on cultivation in areas where water availability has been reduced. In the areas like Jwala Ji and Baroh, the farmers are facing worries for their crops,” he said.

Approximately 80% of the hilly state depends on rain for water. In the Rabi season, wheat is a prominent cereal crop, while chickpea and lentil are dominant pulses, and sarson a vegetable crop. There are around 92,000 hectares under wheat cultivation in Kangra district.

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya vice-chancellor DK Vatsa said the wheat crop which was sown during November urgently requires water for better tillering and growth.

“The dry spell can lead to considerable losses in wheat if it continues for a few more weeks. The other crops will also be hit. The present weather is congenial for the development of certain diseases, such as powdery mildew and yellow rust in wheat. Also, the incidence of aphid in wheat and other crops may increase due to this dry weather,” he said.

Kangra deputy director (agriculture) Rahul Katoch, said, “Famers should resort to light irrigation wherever there is availability of water. Otherwise, mulching should be carried out so that fertility and moisture in the soil is maintained.”

Kangra, Chamba stare at water crisis

The ongoing dry spell has resulted in the shortage of water supply in some areas of the state. In Chamba district, of the total 890 schemes, around 109 have been affected with up to 25% reduction in discharge. Similarly, of the 685 schemes in Kangra, around 22 have been affected so far. Largely, the schemes which rely on small springs and streams have been affected.

Delhousie town in Chamba is facing acute water shortage and the jal shakti department has resorted to supplying water only once a day.

Suresh Mahajan, chief engineer, jal shakti department, Dharamsala, said that if the situation remains the same for another week or two, the department may face issues in supplying water.

“We may go for water rationing at more places. We are preparing the contingency plan and the field officers are on their toes to tackle the situation if it turns worse,” he said.

IMD’s Shimla centre director Surender Paul said, “Except Shimla, no district has seen any rainfall this month. However, we are expecting some snowfall activity in higher reaches in a day or two. Later, there are predictions of snowfall activity by January-end or during the first few days of February.”